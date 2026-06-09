WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Planning a baby shower, gender reveal or first birthday party? Get ready to open your wallet wide.

WATCH:

Oh, baby! Florida families are spending over $3K on first-year baby celebrations, study shows

Florida families are spending close to $3,600 on average for these celebrations, according to new research from party booking platform Giggster.

The "2026 Baby Celebration Spending Rankings" looked at costs across all 50 states. While Florida lands somewhere in the middle, families in California and New York are shelling out even more – around $5,400 for baby festivities.

Missouri is named the most affordable state, spending closer to $2,600.

Where does all that money go? The biggest expenses for Florida families are entertainment and food. Music performers, magicians, and catering can easily start at $500 each. Face painting offers a more budget-friendly option.

For the full report, click here.