New survey shows how many Americans don't expect to be able to retire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A new survey is peeling back the layers on how people feel about retirement. The WalletHub Savings Survey found that 7 in 10 people believe a pension is better than a 401(k).

Financial experts say the response isn't out of the blue, given that people are saddled with debt, have insufficient savings, and are unsure about the future of government benefits.

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The study also found Americans are worried about retirement, with 1 in 3 saying they are not confident they'll have enough money to retire, and 40% of those polled don't believe retirement will ever be in the cards.

See full study here.

WalletHub also analyzed the best and worst places to retire in 2026 using key measures like affordability, quality of life, and healthcare. Orlando topped the list, followed by Miami and Tampa. Fort Lauderdale also made the list at number 7.

See full map of rankings here.

