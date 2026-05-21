WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jamie Marian reached her limit when her insurance company sent her a surprise bill for what should have been a routine, covered test. But it wasn't just the money – it was the constant hassle of getting pre-approval for basic medical care.

"It became increasingly frustrating that if you're sick or you have something going on, you just want to know what is," Marian said.

Rising healthcare costs have become a major concern for families, especially after Affordable Care Act subsidies ended last year. Now, many are turning to a surprising solution: paying cash and skipping insurance altogether.

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More people are skipping insurance in efforts to save on healthcare costs

Marian joined a growing number of patients choosing "no insurance required" labs and cash-only medical clinics. These businesses let people bypass the insurance "middleman" entirely.

Kelly Tolecano owns Any Lab Test Now, a retail medical business where customers can order their own lab tests without a doctor's referral or insurance. She's seeing more customers every month.

"A lot of people are actually cancelling insurance because the prices have gotten so high," Tolecano said. "They've made the calculations to their budget, and it's actually better to self-pay."

The numbers back this up. The Direct Primary Care model – where patients pay doctors directly – is expected to grow by more than $30 billion in the coming years, according to Best DPC.

Patients are drawn to the approach because it eliminates high deductibles, surprise bills, and lengthy waits for pre-approvals while offering upfront, transparent pricing. Doctors appreciate spending less time on paperwork and insurance claim hassles, giving them more time with patients.

"You have to spend a lot of time on pre-authorization or claims denials," said Neerah Puro, an Assistant Professor of Healthcare Management at Florida Atlantic University. "If you cut that middleman out, you have ample time to spend with patients."

While this approach isn't right for everyone, especially those with serious medical conditions, it's giving frustrated patients a new option when traditional insurance feels more like a barrier than a benefit.