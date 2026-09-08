WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida announced Tuesday that it will debut two new additions when Girl Scout cookies go on sale.

The first new addition joining the cookie lineup is Sparkables. It's the first of its kind allergy-friendly Girl Scout cookie. The crunchy oatmeal-style treat is made in a facility absent of major food allergens. It's also vegan and gluten-free.

WATCH Girl Scouts are cookin' up something big this cookie season

Girl Scouts are cookin' up something big this cookie season

The second new addition customers can look forward to is a cookie made exclusively for dogs. Patch Pals offers a playful new twist for four-legged friends to take part in the fun. It was developed with BARK, a dog-obsessed company on a mission to make all dogs happy, and inspired by Girl Scouts’ deep love for their dogs. The treats are a soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored dog cookie. Each treat features one of four “patch” designs, representing iconic Girl Scout experiences.

Girl Scout Sparkables and Patch Pals will be available exclusively online for direct shipping beginning Dec. 1, 2026. Girl Scouts will add them to their collection to sell in person early next year.

