Fresh produce prices force Palm Beach County families to adapt shopping habits

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County shoppers are changing how they buy groceries as fresh fruit and vegetable prices climbed more than 6% over the past year, according to Thursday's federal inflation report and new consumer research.

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Shoppers skipping fresh produce at grocery store

One in three American families now purchase fewer fresh fruits and vegetables due to rising costs, while 20% have switched to frozen alternatives, according to a new study from financial services company Advance America. The trend is evident across South Florida, where shoppers told WPTV they're adapting their purchasing strategies.

Local Shoppers Embrace Frozen and Canned Options

"Yeah, because the quality is still the same, as you can get organic and all those things for quite the same price that you would find fresh," said one Palm Beach County shopper who has made the switch to frozen produce. "So that's something that we've also done."

The strategy reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior as grocery inflation continues to impact household budgets across Florida.

Multiple Store Visits Become New Normal

Some shoppers are expanding their grocery routines to find better deals on fresh produce. One Palm Beach County resident described his new approach: "I hit all these, I, there's a Don Victor's down in Lake Worth. It's a great place to get vegetables, so I just usually get them there. My shopping day consists of two or three stops now."

Individual Shoppers Feel Less Impact

Not all consumers are dramatically altering their habits.

"They've gone up, but for me it's manageable, since I'm shopping only for one most of the time," said another shopper. "Still doing my fresh, I buy in moderate quantities."

Florida Families Spending More on Groceries

The Advance America study found Florida residents now spend over $28 more monthly on groceries compared to previous periods. Federal data shows overall grocery prices increased 2.7% year-over-year through May, with fresh produce leading the increases at more than 6%.

Why This Matters Now

Rising food costs are reshaping how families across Palm Beach County plan meals and manage household budgets. The shift toward frozen and canned alternatives could have lasting effects on local grocery retailers and consumer nutrition habits, even as some shoppers find creative ways to maintain access to fresh produce through strategic shopping at multiple stores.

The trend comes as many Florida families continue to recover from broader economic pressures, making grocery budget management a critical household priority.

WPTV

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