Floridians say summer road trips could be 'tanked' if gas prices rise to this amount

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices are starting to fall just in time as a new survey shows two out of three Floridians says higher prices could "tank" their summer road trips this year.

WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis hit the streets to ask drivers if they could afford it.

Rising gas prices 'tank' Florida summer travel plans

"No. There is no way," said one driver she caught up with at a gas station on 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

Sorting through a new survey by RV Windshield Replacement, the company set out to gauge how costs are reshaping vacation plans. Florida drivers polled say if gas prices go up another $1.01, their summer road trip travel is off.

"I can't take it. I mean, no one can unless you're rich," said a driver WPTV connected with.

The survey found 68% of Florida drivers agree shorter state trips might be most doable, but some say even that could be tough to pull off.

"For me, going to Orlando sometimes, I'm thinking instead of going every two weeks, I go like once a month, or even sometimes I skip a month because of the [gas] price " said a WPTV viewer.

