Florida residents admit to these 'broke behaviors' to save money

A new study is shedding light on some of the behaviors Floridians are adopting to stretch their budget.

Lenspricer, a price comparison site for contact lenses, polled nearly 3,000 Americans to learn what everyday habits they are doing to stretch their budgets as expenses balloon.

Top 'broke behaviors' Floridians admit to

Here are some of the top so-called "broke behaviors" that Floridians tend to exhibit:

1. Constantly checking banking apps in hopes that a transaction will clear early and won't conflict with a bill

2. Taking office stationery for personal use

3. Turning off lights obsessively to save on the electric bill

4. Bringing snacks to a movie theater

5. Avoiding delivery fees by picking up groceries and restaurant orders

Beyond lifestyle tweaks, the study found a more serious trade-off that Floridians are facing in an effort to save money.

Thirty percent admit to putting off replacing glasses or contact lenses. About 28% of Floridians say they put off dental check-ups to avoid costs, whereas 26% say they delay general health checkups.

Click here for the full study.



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