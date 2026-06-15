Florida ranks third in new study measuring financially stressed states by Google search behavior

Florida ranks third among the most financially stressed states in the country, according to a new study analyzing Google search behavior around money-related topics.

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Florida ranks 3rd for residents worried about money

The study, conducted by rare coin buying company Coinfully, examined more than 150 keywords and phrases related to financial stress and support on Google, including "SNAP benefits," "debt help," "cheap car insurance," "cash advance," "rent help," and "how to get out of debt." Combined search volumes were averaged monthly for each state and scaled per 100,000 residents to create the rankings.

Florida recorded 1,877 searches per 100,000 residents and 424,507 average monthly searches overall. Despite an average wage of $64,670, searches around benefits, insurance, rent help and debt remain especially high. Florida searches were heavily centered around insurance and rent help.

The state ranked behind Louisiana and Texas for the highest rates of financially stressed searches.

Wyatt McDonald, president of Coinfully, said the findings point to widespread, everyday financial pressure rather than acute crisis. He said the geographic concentration of results stood out.

"What is striking about this ranking is how concentrated the pressure appears to be in the South. Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina all appear in the top 10, which suggests many households in these states are actively looking for help with day-to-day costs, not just long-term financial planning," McDonald said.