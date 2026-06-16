Father's Day spending projected to hit record $27.9 billion in 2026

Father's Day spending is projected to reach a record $27.9 billion this weekend, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

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Father's Day spending expected to hi $27.9B

The figure surpasses the previous record of $24 billion set in 2025.

Consumer experts say that despite some tightening of the belt this year, shoppers are pulling back in other spending areas to shower fathers with gifts.

On average, consumers expect to spend $226.58 this Father's Day, up from the previous record of $199.38 in 2025.

The NRF says 45% of consumers plan to buy a gift for a father or stepfather, followed by 25% who plan to spend on a husband, 13% on a son, 10% on a brother, 8% on a friend and about the same on a grandfather.

In previous years, greeting cards have been the most popular gift for Father's Day, followed by clothes, a special outing and gift cards.