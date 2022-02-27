Watch
Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

Elise Amendola/AP
Elise Amendola/AP
Cheap gas expected to increase summer travel
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 27, 2022
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lundberg says further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

