WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With Easter just days away, a new survey shows many people don't think they'll be able to afford all of the fixings that go with the holiday this year.

According to WalletHub, 1 in 4 people don't think they'll be able to pull it off financially this year when it comes to celebrations, candy, dining out and more.

1 in 4 people are struggling to afford Easter celebrations this year, study shows

WalletHub projects Easter-related spending will come down to about $200 per person. Analysts say that due to rising gas prices and tariffss, peopel are having smaller budgets for discretionary spending. Mood signals an even greater spending trend, with 1 in 3 Americans lacking confidence about spending heading into Spring.

View the full survey here.