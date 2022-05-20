Lowe’s Memorial Day sale has $2 mulch and garden soil for $2.29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
If you’re looking to get a head-start on summertime gardening and outdoor activities, Lowe’s Memorial Day sale is already here, offering up deals on everything from plants and mulch to patio sets and even ceiling fans.
While it is a Memorial Day sale, most of the items are only on sale through May 25, the Wednesday before Memorial Day. Some items, however, are on sale through Memorial Day weekend, so be sure to check the sale dates if you plan on purchasing an item at a later date.
Take a look at some of the items you’ll find in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale.
Scotts Color Enhanced Mulch
Regularly priced at $4.28, Scotts Color Enhanced Mulch is on sale for $2, for a savings of $2.28. The mulch comes in black, deep brown or red and each bag covers 1.5 cubic feet.
The mulch helps soil retain moisture and naturally prevents weeds, all while adding color to your landscape. With nearly 800 reviews, the mulch has a total rating of 3.5 stars out of 5, with 49% of customers giving it a full 5 stars and 11% giving it 4 stars. While some people weren’t happy with the size of the mulch pieces and others say it loses some color when it rains, most say it freshens up their flowerbeds.
“This mulch is excellent,” one reviewer wrote. “It makes all the flowers around it pop, making it great contrast to your garden! I highly recommend it!”
Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Soil
If you’ll be planting some flowers or a garden this summer, consider picking up a .75-cubic-foot bag of Miracle-Gro All Purpose Soil, which is currently marked down to $2.29 from the regular price of $4.58.
The soil feeds plants for up to three months and improves existing soil. It can be used with annuals, perennials and vegetables, as long as they’re in the ground, as the soil is not intended for potted plants.
Kobalt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower
Useful for spring, summer and fall clean-ups, this Kobalt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower is on sale for $120, a savings of $30.
Compact and lightweight, the leaf blower only weighs 5.4 pounds and comes with a 4.0Ah battery. It has an air speed of 120 MPH, an ergonomic structure for easy use and the brushless motor means it doesn’t have the noise, smell and hassle of a gas-powered motor.
With nearly 500 reviews, the leaf blower has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, with 71% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. One customer who gave it 5 stars says it is lightweight yet powerful.
“Perfect size and power for cleaning up leaves and debris on our deck areas and dog run,” they wrote. “It’s easy to use and the variable power button (with an option to lock in place on full power) is perfect. The charge also lasts quite awhile, definitely long enough to get the job done. I love the fact that it’s lightweight, easy to handle and yet still powerful.”
3-Piece White Wicker Bistro Patio Set
Are you longing to upgrade your patio? This 3-Piece White Wicker Bistro Patio Set is on sale for $398, a savings of $50.
The set includes two patio chairs and a table, plus one fabric cushion per chair. Each chair has a weight capacity of 225 pounds. Customers love how stylish and adorable this little set looks on a back patio or front porch.
Dewalt 20-volt Max Brushless Cordless Drill
This Dewalt 20-volt Max Brushless Cordless Drill comes with two batteries and a charger for $99, a savings of $60 off the regular price. The brushless drill has 57% more runtime over brushed motors and comes with an LED light, while the handle features an ergonomic design to help with balance and control.
A Lowe’s exclusive, the drill has more than 250 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. One reviewer who gave it 5 stars says it is “smooth, light and full of torque.”
“I am not gentle on tools, and in fact this drill has taken several falls from a 6-foot ladder and shows only cosmetic damage,” they wrote. “Now I need to upgrade the rest of my system to the brushless series.”
Color-changing Indoor Ceiling Fan
If your house needs some more airflow, this color-changing Harbor Breeze Indoor Ceiling Fan is $130, a savings of $30 off the regular price of $160.
The fan comes in black, white or gray and allows you to alternate the warmth of the light, ranging from a warm glow to a bright white light. It also includes a remote control that can change the three speed settings on the fan and the warmth of the light.
14-Piece Twist Drill Bit Set
If you plan to spend the summer tackling projects that require a drill, you’ll want to make sure you have enough drill bits in varying sizes.
This 14-Piece Twist Drill Bit Set is priced at $10, a savings of $6. The set includes 14 different sizes made of steel, each with a 135-degree split point tip. Whether you’re working with plastic, wood or metal, these drill bits are up to the task. The drill bits come in a case with a clear lid that allows you to see the bits inside without having to open the case.
Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker
You’ll save $50 on this Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker, priced at $229. The smoker is great for beginners, as you simply have to plug it in, set the digital controls and it’s all set to cook.
Reaching a temperature of up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, the smoker has a side wood chip loader and includes four smoking racks, a water bowl to add moisture and flavor, and a removable drip pan to catch food drippings.
Samsung Built-in Dishwasher
If you’re looking to update your appliances, this Samsung 24-in Built-In Dishwasher is on sale for $649, a savings of $150.
The dishwasher comes in black, white or stainless steel and has a heavy-duty cycle and advanced wash system for cleaning pots and pans. It includes an adjustable rack so you can make room for dishes of varying sizes and shapes.
With nearly 800 reviews, the dishwasher has an average rating of 3.8 stars out of 5, with 55% of customers giving it a full 5 stars and 14% of reviews giving it 4 stars.
Ring Security Wireless 8-Piece Kit
If you don’t have a home security system, this Ring Security Wireless 8-Piece Kit is on sale for $187, a savings of $62.50.
The security system features a keypad with emergency buttons to quickly request police, fire or medical response, plus you can get notifications when doors or windows are opened or when motion is detected at your home.
If you integrate cameras, you can also check out what’s happening around your home from your phone or tablet. Lowe’s notes that this kit is a bestselling product, and many reviews say that it’s worth purchasing for the peace of mind it brings.
Happy summertime shopping!
