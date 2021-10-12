Video: Chicago White Sox fan catches ball with prosthetic leg

CHICAGO, Ill. — A White Sox fan and her friends used her prosthetic leg to catch a ball while attending a game in Chicago earlier this month.

Shannon Frendreis shared a video of the incredible catch on social media, including TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Frendreis told WGN that the situation on Oct. 1 started out as a joke to see if she and her friends could get the attention of anyone from the bullpen toward the end of the game.

Frendreis says her friend held the leg up after a couple of guys in front of them gave them the idea.

She says they had a few beers at the game, which may have given them some liquid courage.

“And by the end of the game, we were like, ‘Yeah, we could probably make this happen,’” said Frendreis.

They only had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes before the players noticed, according to Frendreis.

"And it took them a second, but after a little negotiation, they finally tossed one out our way and it went straight to us, first try,” Frendreis told the local news station.

Frendreis says she and her loved ones are getting a kick out of the viral moment.

“It’s one of those things that you think will be funny for like 10 minutes and here we still are,” she said.

The woman added that she’s even been recognized in a local store because of the video.