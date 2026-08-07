United Airlines adds nonstop flights to San Francisco from Donald J. Trump International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — United Airlines will launch new seasonal nonstop service between West Palm Beach and San Francisco beginning Nov. 7, President Donald J. Trump International Airport announced Friday.

The Saturday-only service will provide South Florida travelers with nonstop access to the San Francisco Bay Area, along with connections throughout the western United States and the Pacific Northwest, the airport said in a news release.

“United Airlines continues to expand travel options for our passengers, and we’re pleased to welcome new nonstop service to San Francisco,” Palm Beach County Department of Airports Director Laura Beebe said in the new release. “This route strengthens our West Coast network and provides additional connections through United’s San Francisco hub.”

The new service is part of a broader expansion of air service at DJT this fall and winter, the airport said in the release. Previously announced new and returning routes include the following:



United Airlines: Washington Dulles and Houston (resume Sept. 24), and Denver (resumes Oct. 25)

Allegiant Air: Grand Rapids (resumes Oct. 1) and Cincinnati (resumes Nov. 19)

Avelo Airlines: Wilmington, Delaware (resumes Oct. 9)

JetBlue Airways: Los Angeles (resumes Oct. 25)

Air Canada: Toronto (resumes Oct. 25) and Montreal (resumes Dec. 2)

Southwest Airlines: Denver (begins Nov. 21)

Delta Air Lines: Los Angeles (begins Nov. 21)

Breeze Airways: Columbus and Atlantic City (begin Dec. 17)

Porter Airlines: Toronto (resumes Dec. 17)

For a complete list of nonstop destinations, airlines and the latest route information, visit pbia.org/new-nonstop/.