Travelers encounter another 'ground delay' at PBIA

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For the second day in a row, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a "ground delay" at Palm Beach International Airport amid heavy travel after Christmas.

The federal agency's National Airspace System Status listed an average delay of 223 minutes "due to airport volume" through 10:59 p.m. On Tuesday, delays also averaged four hours at one point.

There were 26 departure and 17 arrival delays through Thursday afternoon, according to the airport as of 5 p.m.

There were no "ground delays" listed for the other two South Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale-Holywood International Airport and Miami International Airport though there were backups Tuesday.

Also there are two "ground delays" at airports in Southwest Florida.

At Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County there is a 30-minute "ground delay" and increasing and 203 minutes at Naples Airport.

And like Tuesday, there are flight delays at Tampa International Airport though no "ground delay"

Nationally, there are 4,899 delays within and out of the United States with 164 cancellations so far 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

The FAA handles around 45,000 flights in U.S. airspace on any given day.

There have been a large number of travelers passing through security points.

And FAA has been spacing out flights to minimize congestion in the airspace in Florida.

