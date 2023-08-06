Watch Now
Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens after evacuation

Evacuation part of 'security-related law enforcement investigation'
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 06, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was briefly evacuated Sunday as part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."

The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated shortly after 11:30 a.m., the airport announced on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the evacuation was part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."

However, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies gave the all-clear at about 12:45 p.m.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the evacuation was prompted by a suspicious package.

Terminal 1 houses nine airlines, including Southwest and United. Several departing flights were delayed by the evacuation.

