Spring break travelers cancel Mexico trips amid cartel violence, seek alternatives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Spring break is weeks away, but recent cartel-related violence in Mexico has some travelers canceling plans and looking for alternatives.

Jessica Ziegler, of The Acreage, had been looking forward to a family vacation to Riviera Maya — booked well in advance.

"My kids love water parks and all inclusives," Ziegler said.

That changed after the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — known as "El Mencho" — was killed during a military operation, sparking retaliatory attacks and chaos in popular tourist spots like Puerto Vallarta.

Hansel Alfonso, of Miami, was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta when the violence broke out.

"We started to see buildings that were close to us getting burned and cars on fire. It got really scary," Alfonso told NBC 6 Miami.

Alfonso said he had to shelter in place as the U.S. Department of State issued a notice warning tourists of the violence.

"It was really scary. The power went out. I'm praying that I can get out," Alfonso said.

Not wanting to risk a similar experience — even at a different destination in Mexico — Ziegler canceled her trip.

"There is no way that I would have been able to go on that trip and enjoyed myself," Ziegler said.

In recent days, the Department of State said the violence has stopped, but the agency has established a 24/7 assistance line due to the unrest. The federal government has also lifted shelter-in-place restrictions, but Ziegler said she is not taking any chances.

"I don't think it's worth it to risk the safety of my kids," Ziegler said.

Travel expert Katy Nastro said nervous travelers with booked trips should carefully consider their options.

"There are very real scenarios that involve unrest due to cartel activity. It really depends on your personal safety threshold," Nastro said.

Nastro said that is especially true for parents allowing their children to travel to Mexico alone.

"This is not the time period to party like it's 1999. It may be in your best interest to look at other areas," Nastro said.

As for Ziegler, she said her family has already made other plans.

"We're going somewhere else. It's going to be just as fun," Ziegler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.