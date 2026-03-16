Spring break travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport face delays from Midwest, Northeast storms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Spring break travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are facing a frustrating start to their trips home — not because of TSA lines, but because of a powerful storm system sweeping through the Midwest and Northeast.

Heavy snow, strong winds and severe weather are causing flight disruptions across the country, and the ripple effect is being felt in South Florida. We've been watching travelers move through the airport all day, and many say they've been waiting hours to get home.

Steve Berklite stepped off a cruise Monday morning and didn't expect his trip home to begin with a delay.

"It was a lot more congested when we first got here two hours ago," Berklite said. "The lines were just a mess. They were so big that they were all tied together."

His flight home isn't getting any easier from here.

"First, we have to get to Denver, and that has now been delayed," Berklite said. "And then we'll probably miss our connection from Denver to Prescott, Arizona."

Some travelers say they're prepared to take matters into their own hands if their flights don't take off soon.

"If it comes to the point where they cancel the flight, we're just going to end up grabbing a rental and driving back to South Carolina because I have to be there tomorrow," Hardy Paschal said.

Gorge Frangs told me he's waited hours as delays keep pushing his flight back.

"Maybe six hours now… it's not the worst, but it's not ideal," Frangs said.

Despite the long wait, Frangs says he's trying to stay positive.

"You got to try and maintain a bit of optimism despite the setbacks," Frangs said.

The TSA provides data to check airport security wait times through its TSA mobile My TSA app.

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