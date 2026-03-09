Grieving mother calls for rail safety changes after son fatally struck by Brightline train in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County mother is speaking out after her 17-year-old son was struck and killed by a Brightline train, joining a growing chorus of voices calling for stronger safety measures along Florida's rail corridors.

Kimberly Mitchell said the loss of her son, John Henry Jr., has been devastating.

"It was just the worst day of my life," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said John Henry Jr. told her he loved her the last time she saw him. He was taking a walk with a friend to a park when he crossed the tracks and was struck by a train. Mitchell said the two teenagers were on the phone and not paying close attention when the accident happened.

"He was my baby. He was my baby boy," Mitchell said.

Florida ranks third in the nation for pedestrian rail fatalities, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Palm Beach County, where high-speed trains run through densely populated neighborhoods, is among the deadliest areas in the state. Lawmakers said 18 people were killed there last year alone, and the safeguards currently in place are not enough.

WPTV, Family photo John Henry Jr.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is sponsoring the bipartisan Safer Rail Crossing Act, which proposes using existing federal highway safety funds to help cities design appropriate arms, lights, and signals — particularly in quiet zones where train horns are restricted.

"Most of our crossings in the state of Florida are at grade crossings… It creates a much higher level of need for safety," Mast said.

Mast said the legislation is designed to support local governments that receive federal grants for safety improvements but may not always know how to deploy them effectively.

"This is a technical assistance partnership for the local municipalities that are often getting these federal grants to do safety improvements, but don't always know exactly what to do," Mast said.

Mitchell said she supports the effort.

"It definitely needs to change. I agree with everything that he's saying," Mitchell said.

She said she hopes her son's death leads to meaningful reform so no other family has to endure what hers has.

"If one life could be saved, that would be enough," Mitchell said.

The Safer Rail Crossing Act has been introduced in Congress and is currently under review in committee.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Mitchell following the loss of her son.

