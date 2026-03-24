Delta announces new direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Los Angeles

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you are dreaming about California, travelers will soon have a new option when flying to the Golden State from Palm Beach International Airport.

Delta announced on Tuesday that a new nonstop service from PBI to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will begin on Nov. 20, 2026.

The Atlanta-based airline also announced it's increasing service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to LAX with five daily flights beginning Nov. 20, 2026.

Delta also said they are expanding service from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to LAX with three daily year‑round flights beginning Nov. 9, 2026.

"Delta announced expanded service from Florida to Los Angeles, adding more flights and seats to one of the airline's highest‑demand long‑haul leisure markets. The updates strengthen Delta's Florida–LAX offering and mark the airline’s largest‑ever schedule between Florida and Los Angeles," Delta spokeswoman Vivian Acosta said in a statement.

The airline said with these additions, Delta will now offer 12 daily departures and 2,328 peak‑day seats between Florida and Los Angeles, marking the airline's largest‑ever schedule in the Florida–LAX market.

JetBlue currently offers a direct flight to LAX from PBIA, but according to the airport's website, that nonstop service will be paused on April 28.

American Airlines previously offered a direct flight to LAX from PBIA, but that service ended in 2015.