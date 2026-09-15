Breeze Airways to launch nonstop flights from West Palm Beach to Greenville-Spartanburg

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will begin offering seasonal nonstop service from West Palm Beach to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The new route launches Dec. 18 with flights operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Introductory fares start at $59 one-way, making it an affordable option for travelers looking to visit South Carolina.

"Our network from south Florida has continued to grow, and we are pleased to offer another amazing destination for our guests from West Palm Beach," said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO. "We can't wait to welcome them onboard for their visit to beautiful Greenville."

The announcement continues Breeze Airways' expansion strategy of connecting underserved markets with direct flights. The airline has gained recognition for its approach to affordable travel, earning spots on TIME Magazine's TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and Forbes' America's Best Brands for Value for 2026.

The promotional $59 fare is available for bookings made between Sept. 15-21, 2026, for travel from Dec. 18, 2026, through May 25, 2027.

Travelers can book flights at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze Airways mobile app.