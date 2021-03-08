Serena Williams' moving tweet in support of Meghan Markle

JUPITER, Fla. — Tennis star Serena Williams posted a supportive tweet Sunday night just after her friend Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex candidly explained the controlling and racist environment in the palace which caused her to have suicidal thoughts.

“I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle said. “I was ashamed to admit it to Harry but I knew if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. It was clear, it was real, it was frightening, and it was a constant thought.”

Williams said on Instagram, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S.”

Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced.

I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law. Serena Williams

Williams, a Palm Beach Gardens resident, has been spotted with the royal family several times, even attending a Royal wedding. The royals attended Williams' match at Wimbledon in 2019.