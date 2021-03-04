Okeechobee Steakhouse opens seafood restaurant in West Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. — The Lewis family, owners of Okeechobee Steakhouse, are opening their fourth venture; Okeechobee Prime Seafood focused on local and regional seafood.

"We’re sourcing as much as we can from local fishermen - Florida lobster, pompano, snapper, whatever is available fresh and seasonal from local sources. As availability or seasonality dictates, we will also source from other regions beyond our Florida waters," said an Okeechobee Prime Seafood spokesperson.

The 138-seat restaurant will have its grand opening on Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.

The decor is inspired by the ocean, "The steakhouse has warm lighting, exposed wood and brick interior, and historical artwork that nods to the nostalgia and traditions the steakhouse has been known for nearly 75 years. The ocean-inspired seafood restaurant has deep blue, high banquette seating, and lighting, and artwork that nod to underwater marine life and old Florida lifestyle. Stone accent walls and the back-lit bar add drama to the space," said Okeechobee Prime Seafood spokesperson.

There is a terrace called "The Barn" that serves as a lounge area for customers waiting for tables. It serves appetizers and cocktails which will eventually have a happy hour daily from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Like the Steakhouse, there will be the Okeechobee Prime Seafood Birthday/VIP program in which the restaurant will buy a fish dinner with the purchase from their dinner menu of an adult entrée of equal or greater value.

The venue is located directly behind the Okeechobee Steakhouse and is one of four concepts.

Okeechobee Steakhouse

2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Okeechobee Prime Meat Market

1959 Wabasso Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue Pop Up

1959 Wabasso Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Okeechobee Prime Seafood and The Barn

2888 Shawnee Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409