Grocery stores: Who has the best prices on the basics in South Florida?

Prices based on stores within pair of ZIP codes in Wellington, Royal Palm Beach
T.A. Walker
WPTV compared pricing on six basic grocery items including Whole Milk, Eggs, White Bread, Apples, Bacon, and Orange Juice. Aldi prices were the cheapest Publix was the most expensive. WPTV did not include Trader Joe's or Whole Foods in the summary since they often only offer organic selections.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 05:00:21-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — If you've been shopping for groceries you may have done a double-take while pushing your cart down the aisle listening to the yacht-rock playing on the store's speakers.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 on Wednesday compared the prices of six basic grocery store items. Each item compared was consistent in size and quantity from the 33411 and 33414 ZIP codes (Wellington and Royal Palm Beach).

This article does not attempt to rate the quality of the products priced.

Grocery Stores in the 33411 and 33414 Zip Codes

Unless noted, the prices reflected do not include coupons, discount programs or points and are reflective of conventionally grown (not organic) foods.

1 Gallon of Whole Milk

Store1 Gallon Whole Milk
Aldi$3.38
Publix$4.80
Target$4.79
Walmart$3.52
Trader Joe's$4.19
Whole Foods$4.69
Winn-Dixie$4.19
Average$4.22

1 Dozen Large Grade A Eggs

StoreA dozen Large Eggs
Aldi$2.14
Publix$3.79
Target$2.19
Walmart$2.55
Trader Joe's$1.99
Whole Foods$3.79
Winn-Dixie$3.19
Average$2.81

1 Loaf of White Bread

Store1 loaf of white bread
Aldi$0.83
Publix$2.03
Target$1.19
Walmart$0.93
Trader Joe's$1.99
Whole Foods
Winn-Dixie$2.29
Average$1.54

* Whole Foods offers only organic white bread and was not considered in this group. Their organic/kosher loaf of white bread is $4.69.

1 pound of Red Delicious Apples

Store1 lbs of Red Delicious Apples
Aldi$1.00
Publix$2.49
Target$1.69
Walmart$1.67
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Winn-Dixie$2.39
Average$1.85

* Whole Foods and Trader Joe's did not have Red Delicious Apples stocked on their shelves.

1 pound of Bacon

Store16 oz of Bacon
Aldi$6.45
Publix$6.88
Target$6.49
Walmart$6.49
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods$6.49
Winn-Dixie$6.99
Average$6.63

* This price is using Winn-Dixie's membership program, which saved shoppers $4. Otherwise, the price would be $10.99.

** Trader Joe's did not have bacon stocked on its shelves.

52 ounces of Orange Juice

Store52 oz of Orange Juice
Aldi$2.99
Publix$2.79
Target$3.99
Walmart$3.68
Trader Joe's$2.49
Whole Foods$4.29
Winn-Dixie$3.49
$3.39

Summary
Our six basic grocery items include whole milk, eggs, white bread, apples, bacon and orange juice. Aldi prices were the cheapest. Publix was the most expensive. WPTV did not include Trader Joe's or Whole Foods in the summary since they often only offer organic selections.

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation climbed to 8.5% in March, putting a squeeze on people's wallets. The 12-month jump is the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
