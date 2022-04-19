Disney's Aladin and Wicked coming to Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced seven shows for its 2022/2023 'Kravis on Broadway' series. The season will feature multiple Tony Award-Winning shows including Aladdin. And for the third time, Wicked is on the calendar the coronavirus pandemic canceled the previous engagements.

*The 2022/2023 Kravis On Broadway series includes:

9 to 5 THE MUSICAL - Nov. 15 – 20, 2022

PAMELA RAITH 9 to 5 OK Tour

Tumble outta’ bed and stumble in to Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring musical comedy! The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie’s original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80’s film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

Disney’s ALADDIN - Dec. 14 – 23, 2022

Matthew Murphy Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is “Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

HADESTOWN - Jan. 3 – 8, 2023

Charlies Erickson Hadestown North American Tour

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

TOOTSIE - Feb. 7 – 12, 2023

Evan Zimmerman Tootsie is coming to Kravis On Broadway

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious, Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony®-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “TOOTSIE is it!”

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - March 7 – 12, 2023

Matthew Murphy Pretty Woman, with Adam Pascal anad Olivia Valli.

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony® Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

WICKED - March 29 – April 9, 2023

Joan Marcus WICKED with Lissa deGuzman and Elphaba.

The long-awaited Kravis Center premiere is here! WICKED the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”

AIN’T TOO PROUD – April 26 – 30, 2023

Emilio Madrid AIN'T TOO PROUD

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony® Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

Kravis On Broadway subscriptions for the public on-sale will be announced later this season. For information on becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320. Individual tickets are currently not available.

*-Descriptions provided by the Kravis Center