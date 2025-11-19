These WPTV Underdogs are looking for a new home for the 'howl-idays'!

These WPTV Underdogs are looking for a fur-ever home this holiday season!

In November, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for senior pets (7 years or older)!

BUDDY is a 4-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since October. His adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Buddy Underdog

PEBBLES is a 5-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. She is a low-energy dog with a lot of love to give! Her adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Pebbles

LOLA is a 3-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She would make a loyal companion and would do best as an only dog so she can soak up all the attention! Her adoption fee is $150.

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County

EAZY is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October.

Humane Society of St. Lucie County Eazy Underdog

ARPEGGIO is a 1-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. He is a vibrant pup that would do best in an energetic home. His adoption fee is $60.