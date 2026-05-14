PBC Animal Care & Control launches 'Doggie Daycation' program for pups to spend time outside the shelter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has launched the 'Doggie Daycation' program, allowing approved county residents to spend quality time with shelter dogs outside of the shelter environment.
Outings can include a walk on the beach, a pup-cup stop, or a relaxing afternoon together. The program is designed to provide enrichment, socialization, and a valuable break from shelter life for the dogs.
WATCH: WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers spends the day with Patrick as part of the 'Doggie Daycation' program
Residents can apply here.
Program hours
- Monday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Requirements
- Participants must be 18 years or older. No exceptions.
- A valid photo ID with a Palm Beach County address is required.
- If using a passport as identification, a current utility bill matching the passport name must also be provided.
- Only Palm Beach County residents are eligible. Out-of-county residents may not participate.
- Any applicable Known Behavior forms must be signed before participation.
- A foster application must be completed and approved by the Live Release team in advance.
- All outings must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by emailing acc_doggiedayout@pbc.gov.
- Pre-approved overnight outings may be arranged for a maximum of 24 hours. No outing may exceed 24 hours.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will provide participants with the following:
- Dog profile card
- Leash and collar
- Potty bags
- Treats
- Daycation guide and contact list
- Suggested dog-friendly restaurants and walking locations
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