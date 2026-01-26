Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meet WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week, waiting for their fur-ever home

Looking to give a four-legged friend a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

MISS TOFFEE APPLE is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since December. Her adoption fee is $140.

RED is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since December. He is a nature-loving pup who loves being around people and going on adventures.

KRINGLE is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

DANIEL is a 4-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since April. He would make a great companion and loves being outdoors and cuddling on the couch.

