Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

Meet WPTV's adoptable Underdogs of the week!

Tigger and Tania
WPTV
Tania Rogers with Tigger the Underdog
Tigger and Tania
Posted
and last updated

These are WPTV's Underdogs of the week, looking for their fur-ever home! All of them are up for adoption from a local shelter.

TITAN is a 3-year-old male who has been at Okeechobee Animal Control for more than four weeks. His adoption fee is $75.

Titan Underdog
Titan Underdog

POLAR is a 2-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

Polar Underdog
Polar Underdog

TIGGER is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since January. His adoption fee is $100. He is a loyal and devoted pup who would do best in a home without children and with an owner who can provide strong leadership and structure.

Tigger Underdog
Tigger Underdog

FAITH is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since January. Her adoption fee is $140.

Faith Underdog
Faith Underdog

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening