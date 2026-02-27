Meet WPTV's adoptable Underdogs of the week!

These are WPTV's Underdogs of the week, looking for their fur-ever home! All of them are up for adoption from a local shelter.

TITAN is a 3-year-old male who has been at Okeechobee Animal Control for more than four weeks. His adoption fee is $75.

WPTV Titan Underdog

POLAR is a 2-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

WPTV Polar Underdog

TIGGER is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since January. His adoption fee is $100. He is a loyal and devoted pup who would do best in a home without children and with an owner who can provide strong leadership and structure.

WPTV Tigger Underdog

FAITH is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since January. Her adoption fee is $140.