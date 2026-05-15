May we suggest a 'paw-some' new companion? Adopt a WPTV Underdog!

Each week, WPTV features pets in local shelters looking for their fur-ever home. If you're looking for a new pet pal, consider one of these 'underdogs'! All the information on how to adopt one of these pets is found in the links below.

For the month of May, adoptions at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control are only $5!

WPTV Sydney Sunset Underdog

SYDNEY SUNSET is a 5-month-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March. She has moderate ataxia, which causes her to be wobbly, and she is at high risk for fall injury. She must be protected from stairs or falling off furniture.

WPTV Scarlett Underdog

SCARLETT s a 6-year-old female who at Okeechobee Animal Control. Her adoption fee is $75.

WPTV Patrick Underdog

PATRICK is a 7-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since March. He is a wonderful pup who loves to spend time in the park and is well-mannered around other dogs. His adoption fee is $5 in May!

WPTV Kane Underdog

KANE is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since March. He is a gentle giant who loves going on relaxing strolls. He does well with other mellow dogs.