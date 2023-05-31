Sweet, senior dog Rocky at Palm Beach County animal shelter ready for good home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Rocky is waiting for a great home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

He knows several tricks and staff members said he’s very smart. He knows basic commands and seems to listen when you speak to him.

“He is just such a gentle, calm, quiet guy. And he is actually our most senior dog here. He is 10 years old, but great energy levels, not too high. Very calm, gentle. He loves pets but he loves his personal space. Such a good guy,” Melanie Perazzo said.

SEE ROCKY’S ONLINE ADOPTION PROFILE HERE

“If you like some nice neighborhood strolls, if you enjoy watching a movie, he is your guy. Not too much high energy, just the perfect amount of love.

Rocky has beautiful, soulful, sweet looking eyes. The 10-year-old dog is good with other dogs.

“He loves treats, and he does great with other dogs too, so if your dog needs a great older brother, he’s the sweetest,” Perazzo said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet like Jackson, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster/adoption application is completed in person and no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The shleter is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.