Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees in March, April

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees in March and April in efforts to free up space for another homeless animal.

Each adopted pet will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, as well as a county license tag. They receive a free follow-up visit to a local veterinarian and bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Adoption fees normally are $60 for adult dogs, $75 for puppies, and $50 for cats and kittens. Residents of Palm Beach County, 55 years and older, are offered a discounted adoption fee.

For those reluctant to adopt, fostering-to-adopt gives you the opportunity to spend time with your furry friend and provides the opportunity for the animal to enjoy time in an enriching environment.

Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit PBC Animal Care & Control in person or view adoptable pets online.

The shelter also is accepting monetary donations.

Adoption hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

PBC Animal Car & Control is is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call 561- 233-1200 or visit the website.