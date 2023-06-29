Watch Now
LifestylePets

Actions

Knife-carrying thief steals 69 birds from their cages at Lake Worth Beach home

20 cockatoos, 20 pigeons, 15 canaries, 10 baby cocatoos, 4 parakeets stolen
Picture of some birds stolen from Lake Worth Beach home and thief who stole them, June 28, 2023
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photographs of a man who twice entered a home — once wearing a blue sweatshirt and later in a camouflage jacket — and stole 69 birds from their cages, June 28, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.
Picture of some birds stolen from Lake Worth Beach home and thief who stole them, June 28, 2023
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 13:14:54-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a knife-carrying thief who stole 69 valuable birds from their cages at a South Florida home.

The thefts occurred Wednesday morning behind a home in Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the resident returned home to discover that her birds, valued at more than $10,000, had been stolen.

The stolen birds consisted of 20 cockatoos, 20 pigeons, 15 canaries, 10 baby cockatoos and four parakeets.

Security video showed a man wearing a dark hat with an orange brim, a blue sweatshirt with Spanish-language writing on it and blue jeans outside the home shortly after 8:30 a.m.

About an hour later, Barbera said, the same bearded man returned, this time wearing a camouflage jacket.

In both instances, Barbera said, he had a large knife on his right hip.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7