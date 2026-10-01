Zoo Lights to return with all-new bioluminescence experience this holiday season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is lighting up the holidays once again with the return of Zoo Lights, running from Nov. 20, 2026 through Jan. 3, 2027. Tickets are now available for this after-hours holiday experience, and this year promises to be completely different from previous years.

"This year is going to be totally different," said Mike Terrell, director of wildlife conservation impact at Palm Beach Zoo. "It's all new this year. On one side of the zoo, we're going to have a lot of the traditional holiday lights, but on this side of the zoo, we're doing something totally different. We're gonna be celebrating the lights of nature."

WATCH: A sneak peek at Zoo Lights 2026

Zoo Lights tickets on sale now at Palm Beach Zoo

The new approach focuses on bioluminescence throughout the zoo experience.

"There's gonna be bioluminescence everywhere," Terrell said. "There's gonna be glowworms in the trees. There's even gonna be bioluminescence in the water."

Beyond the stunning light displays, Zoo Lights offers interactive experiences that have become visitor favorites.

"One of the other favorites of people who come to zoo lights is to sit around and make s'mores," Terrell said.

The event features numerous free activities throughout the zoo for visitors of all ages.

"Along with making the s'mores, we're gonna have free activities all around the zoo for kids and adults alike," Terrell said.

This year's Zoo Lights features a unique three-chapter storytelling experience. The journey begins with "The Welcome," featuring traditional holiday festivities including a towering Christmas tree with light shows every 20 minutes, nightly menorah lighting during Hanukkah, and activities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Families can enjoy letter-writing to Santa, cookie decorating, and complimentary photos.

"The Discovery" chapter takes guests through a polar wonderland featuring traditional African stone sculptures and immersive projections of polar wildlife in luminous blues, violets, and greens. The experience concludes with "The Finale," where bioluminescent pathways wind through the zoo's lush landscape.

Regular Zoo Lights nights welcome all ages, with special 21+ nights reserved exclusively for adults. The zoo offers group pricing for parties of 15 or more, with tickets priced at $19.25 per adult and $15.25 per child for groups.

The event operates rain or shine, with free parking available steps from the entrance. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. The zoo encourages guests needing accommodations to contact them in advance at 561-547-9453.

Tickets can be purchased through the Palm Beach Zoo's official website at palmbeachzoo.org/zoo-lights, where visitors can select their preferred date and view current availability, entry times, and pricing.