WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As World Snake Day approaches on July 16, the Palm Beach Zoo is encouraging people to look at snakes differently – not as creatures to fear, but as valuable environmental allies working around the clock to keep our yards pest-free.

"A lot of people are scared of snakes, but we want to actually celebrate snakes because they play a really important part in our environment," said Mike Terrell, director of wildlife conservation impact at Palm Beach Zoo.

WATCH: Why is World Snake Day important?

World Snake Day: Why these reptiles could be your backyard's best friend

As indicators of a healthy environment, snakes require specific habitats and conditions to thrive. Their presence signifies a well-balanced ecosystem, making them valuable environmental barometers.

Whether venomous or not, snakes serve as nature's pest control team, targeting the creatures we really don't want around our homes – rodents and mice that can transmit diseases to both humans and pets.

Terrell shared that he had a red rat snake in his yard that was tangled up in a plastic net. After nursing the snake back to health at Busch Wildlife, he insisted on having it returned to his property.

"I released her in our backyard, and haven't seen any rats or mice since," Terrell said. "I think she's doing her job."

Surprisingly, attracting snakes to your property might be a good idea. Terrell recommends creating a "Florida-friendly backyard" by avoiding lawn chemicals and planting native species. This approach naturally attracts beneficial wildlife, including snakes that will help control pest populations.

This World Snake Day, it's time to appreciate the Rainbow Boas, rat snakes, and other serpentine neighbors quietly working to keep Florida's ecosystem – and our backyards – in balance.

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