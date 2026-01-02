'Rhythm of the Wild' to allow visitors to experience Palm Beach Zoo after dark in springtime

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new event is coming to the Palm Beach Zoo for those looking to visit after dark during the pleasant Florida springtime.

Starting Feb. 13 through April 25, on select nights, the zoo will be open after dark not only for rare animal experiences but also musical performances, conservation storytelling, and themed food and drinks.

The event, called 'Rhythm in the Wild,' is centered around cat conservation, with February highlighting jaguars, March honoring the Florida panther and April celebrating Malaysian tigers.

Single entry tickets are $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children. The zoo is also offering a day and night combo, which grants entry to one evening event and one daytime zoo visit, valid for separate days. The price is $47.90 for adults and $37.90 for children.

Every ticket supports Palm Beach Zoo’s conservation efforts, from Florida Panther monitoring to coral research and global wildlife initiatives.