Palm Beach Zoo's capybara couple expecting second litter of pups

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo has exciting news: capybara couple Iyari and Zeus are expecting their second litter of pups!

"We are super excited about it," said Devin Clarke, supervisor at the Palm Beach Zoo.

The pair was once again recommended by the Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and they wasted no time getting to work. The announcement comes just months after the zoo welcomed their first trio of capybara pups - Artemis, Apollo, and Aries - who were born earlier this year and have since moved to their own habitat next door.

"We took all of our cues from mom and dad, and mom was kind of showing us it's time for the pups to kind of move on to their adult life," Clarke explained. "So we kind of help them along, and they're doing great. They can still see each other. They still talk to each other. But mom and dad are really happy right now, getting ready to invite and welcome the new set of pups."

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The gestation period for capybaras ranges from 120 to 150 days, with a birth window of about 20 days. When Iyari gives birth, she will spend time in the nursery area with her new babies, just as she did with her first litter. Meanwhile, visitors will still be able to see Apollo, Aries, and Artemis in their habitat.

Zoo officials say the capybara parents are excellent caregivers, making this second breeding opportunity particularly exciting for staff and visitors alike. The zoo expects anywhere from two to eight pups in the upcoming litter!

These South American natives face declining numbers in the wild due to water pollution and habitat loss. The zoo continues its commitment to environmental stewardship, including efforts to reduce plastic waste that threatens aquatic habitats where capybaras live.