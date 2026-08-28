Palm Beach Zoo keeps bears cool with ice enrichments during Florida's hot months

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The bears at Palm Beach Zoo have a unique way to beat the Florida heat — a giant ice bath.

Lewis and Clark, two bears at the zoo, can be seen lounging and swimming in ice during the hottest months of the year. It is part of a broader effort by zoo staff to keep animals comfortable year-round.

WATCH BELOW: Zoo keeps bears cool with ice enrichments during hot summer

Palm Beach Zoo keeps bears cool with ice enrichments

"Yes, so with all of the animals around the zoo, we are always providing them different types of enrichment. And so with a lot of the animals in these hotter months, our animals really love ways to cool down. So for a lot of our animals we have mister systems that are set up, and so those go off regularly. So then that way that provides opportunities to go play in the misters," Callie Carpenter, Palm Beach Zoo Associate Curator, said.

Ice enrichments are another tool keepers use to help animals stay cool — and entertained.

"Then we have a lot of opportunities to make ice enrichments, which is really fun. So it's fun for us because we like to make fun stuff for the animals, but also it gives them things to play with. Sometimes we'll hide food and treats in the ice as well," Carpenter said.

The bears do not just sit near the ice — they get in it.

"Yes, we will often see them going in and taking a swim. Louis likes to blow bubbles under the water. They just, they have so much fun in the water," Carpenter said.

Lewis and Clark came to Palm Beach Zoo after being orphaned as cubs.

"These bears were orphaned as cubs and needed a forever home, and we were able to provide that. So just by coming and supporting the zoo and being able to come and meet the bears and learn about them in person is a wonderful way to be a wildlife hero," Carpenter said.

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