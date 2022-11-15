Palm Beach County Jewish organization provides Thanksgiving meals to families

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of local families will have a Thanksgiving meal to put on the table thanks to Alpert Jewish Family Service.

The organization said that last year it distributed about 40 holiday meals, and this year the need skyrocketed to 130 families.

As Palm Beach County resident Marion Shubert on Tuesday looked through her Thanksgiving menu items from Alpert Jewish Family Service, she was overcome with gratitude.

"I love all the people who help me. I couldn't make it by myself," Shubert said.

The 92-year-old lives alone and can't get to the store to shop for her own food.

"I love the Jewish Family Service for helping me feel good about myself, too, because when my husband died, I didn't care anymore," Shubert said.

Shubert is one of many receiving about $50 worth of Thanksgiving staples and a $15 Publix gift card to help make the holiday a little more manageable.

"When people call us because there might be some health problems in the family, someone might have lost a job, they know the prices at the store might be more than they can afford, they know we are here to help," said Belinda Lasky with Alpert Jewish Family Service.

Lasky runs the food distribution program and said the need has more than tripled this year with inflation being a big culprit.

Volunteers made about 15 deliveries Tuesday and, overall, more than 100 families are getting these Thanksgiving meals.

Shubert will have family come over for the holiday meal.

"My daughter-in-law, she makes it here. But I got the goodies," Shubert said.

In our short visit on Tuesday, Shubert showed us this is not just about the food, but the human connection that makes it possible.

"There are words, but I don't know them to thank all of you," Shubert said.

Touching all of our hearts.

"Thank your for this program. Thank you for thinking of me, and God bless you all," Shubert said.

To call for services from Alpert Jewish Family Service, call 561-684-1991 or click here.