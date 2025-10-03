'Tis the season for 14 limited-edition ice cream flavors at Publix

LAKELAND, Fla. — The most wonderful time of the year started a little earlier after Publix announced last week the release of half-gallon and pint-sized limited-edition ice cream flavors.
This batch of seasonal ice cream includes a nod to nostalgic fall desserts, such as pumpkin pie, and winter-time favorites, like eggnog and peppermint sticks.
Below is a list of the available limited-edition flavors:
Half-gallon-sized flavors include:
- Coffee Chia Latte - White coffee flavored ice cream with cinnamon molasses cookie pieces and white chocolate flavored chai swirls.
- Deep Dish Apple Pie - Apple flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.
- Eggnog - Rich eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
- Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast - Marshmallow flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.
- Peppermint Stick - Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.
- Pumpkin Pie - Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored piecrust pieces.
- Rum Nut Bread Pudding - Vanilla-rum raisin flavored ice cream with cinnamon crème flavored swirls, praline pecans, and blondie brownie pieces.
- Santa’s White Christmas - The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.
Pint-size flavors:
- Banana Nut Bread - Banana bread flavored ice cream with walnut pieces and swirls of banana sauce.
- Bourbon Eggnog - Rich bourbon eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
- Candy Bar - Vanilla ice cream bursting with peanut butter cups, milk chocolate gems, baked chocolate truffles, pretzel bark pieces, and honey caramel swirls.
- Chocolate Stout Pretzel Blitz - Chocolate stout flavored ice cream with chocolate pretzel swirls, chocolate pecans, and peanut brittle pieces.
- Hot Honey Mascarpone Praline - Mascarpone ice cream dotted with praline pecans and hot honey flavored ribbons.
- Raspberry Elegance - White chocolate flavored ice cream with ribbons of raspberry sauce, dotted with white chocolatey raspberry flavored cups. A nod to Publix's popular Raspberry Elegance Cake.
This is the final limited-edition flavor release of the year for the Florida-based grocer.
Publix will announce its next batch of limited-edition flavors early next year.