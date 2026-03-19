Moo-ve over, Palm Springs— Chick-fil-A opening new location next week

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — For those who love chicken biscuits and waffle fries, a new Chick-fil-A location is opening in Palm Beach County next week.

The restaurant, located at 2625 10th Avenue N in Palm Springs, is set to open on March 26 at 6 a.m.

The location will serve guests Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight, and also feature a playground to serve guests with children.

Guests of all ages who arrive dressed in cow spots or sporting a cow-spotted accessory on opening day can redeem one free entrée or kids' meal in the restaurant or drive-thru.

"Opening this restaurant is about more than business; it's about serving and investing in Palm Springs," Fred Capewell, the restaurant's owner-operator, said. "My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to support our neighbors and be part of such a strong and caring community."

The operators said the new location will create about 100 full- and part-time jobs.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support the local hunger relief efforts of Feeding South Florida.