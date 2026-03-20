Historic West Palm Beach Carvel ice cream shop celebrates its 75th anniversary with Flying Saucers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flying Saucers were spotted on Friday in West Palm Beach as a historic Carvel ice cream shop celebrated the company's 75th anniversary.

The frozen treat was flying over an iconic store on South Dixie Highway that has survived decades. To celebrate, Carvel selected the classic shop to offer $0.75 chocolate and vanilla Flying Saucers.

We were there listening to the stories and sharing the memories being passed on from one generation to the next. The giant flying saucer on the roof is familiar to Carvel fans, but this classic, iconic store is very well known to anyone on this stretch of South Dixie Highway.

At this Carvel shop, not much has changed, and kids still come here for ice cream.

WPTV Carvel ice cream shop on South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach on March 20, 2025.

"Yeah, they're really good," visitor Natalie Alaman said.

This Americana structure, with its slanted roof and giant ice cream cones up top, is pretty much how it looked when it was built in 1958. Gina Mejia Stoppa's family has owned this Carvel since 1973.

"I grew up in this store. I started making flying saucers when I was 10 years old," Stoppa said.

Decades before, when Stoppa's parents were owners here, the chain's founder, Tom Carvel, would test new products at the location. The big cones on the roof had to be replaced after Hurricane Frances, but it’s the neighborhood people and visitors who have kept the business going.

"I used to live right around there, and then I moved west, but this place has always been special to me. I brought a lot of dates here. I heard about everything going on with this building, the hurricane knocking down the cones," one customer said.

"People love Carvel and the nostalgia of it. It’s a New York brand, a lot of people come from New York, they recognize it, and I can tell you every time someone walks in that door they tell me a story," Stoppa said.

In a state where things can go away quickly, many hope this building and this business will not be going away soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

