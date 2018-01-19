Bed, Bath & Beyond issues recall for bed comforter

A major home retailer is recalling a bed comforter due to risk of mold exposure.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says Bed, Bath & Beyond is recalling Hudson Comforters by UGG.

The recall was issued Jan. 18, 2018. There are about 175,000 units in the United States and 20 in Canada.

"Mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory and other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold," the recall states.

Anyone who purchased the UGG Hudson Comforter may return it to Bed, Bath & Beyond for a refund.