33,000 Boeing workers on strike after rejecting contract offer

The first of 33,000 Boeing workers went on strike early Friday morning after rejecting a contract offer.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted in overwhelming numbers — by 94.6% — to reject a proposed deal that would have given them raises of at least 25% over the four-year life of the deal.

The union, which represents aircraft assembly workers, had asked for pay raises of 40% over three years.

The strike is expected to shut down production of Boeing's best-selling aircraft, the 737 Max, but it will not affect commercial flights for the public.

The company and union leaders say they are ready to head back to the bargaining table.

“There's a lot at stake here for our members, and so, I am proud of them. We’re going to get back to the table as quickly as we can. I'm not sure what that looks like this evening, but we’ll certainly engage so that we can try to resolve the issues,” said Aerospace Machinists District 751 president Jon Holden.

In addition to increased wages, union members are also seeking better job security and more time off.

"While there were many important things that were in this offer, it didn't make up, it didn't bridge the gap for 16 years from 2008 and going through two extensions and the threats of job loss, you know, stagnated wages cost shift on health care and many other issues and especially relocation of thousands of jobs for, you know, other programs leaving the state,” Holden said.

Most of the striking workers were located in Washington state.

