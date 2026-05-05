Utz recalls multiple flavors of Zapp's and Dirty brand chips over possible salmonella contamination

Utz is recalling some "Zapp's" and "Dirty" brand potato chips because of the risk of exposure to salmonella.

The company says seasoning added to the chips, which contained dry milk powder, may have been contaminated with salmonella. The company says its testing of the seasoning was negative for salmonella, but it is recalling the affected flavors out of an abundance of caution.

Affected flavors include Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch chips, Dirty Salt and Vinegar chips, and others. The chips were sold nationwide. A full list of the affected flavors and packages is available on the FDA's website.

So far no one has fallen ill as a result of potential contamination, the company says.

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Symptoms of salmonella infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. More serious bloodstream-related infections may occur, including arterial infections and endocarditis. Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk.