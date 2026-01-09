Evenflo recalls popular car seats, advises caution in rear-facing mode

Evenflo is voluntarily recalling some of its All4One 4-in-1 convertible car seats after discovering a potential safety issue.
The company said the seats can shift from one recline position to another when used in the rear-facing mode, which could pose a risk if a child inserts their fingers into the recline mechanism.
"Parents and caregivers may continue to use the car seat, including in rear-facing mode," Evenflo said in a statement on its website. "However, when the seat is used rear-facing, it is prudent to take care to prevent any passenger from inserting their fingers into the recline mechanism."
No injuries have been reported, the company said.
The recalled seats were manufactured between January 2022 and June 2024 and were sold nationwide.
The following models are included in the recall:
- 39312234: All4One DLX Latitude
- 39312240: All4One DLX Reefs
- 39312408: All4One Car Seat Aries
- 39312408PAL: All4One Car Seat Aries Pallet
- 39312409: All4One Car Seat Ophelia
- 39312440: All4One Car Seat Knight
- 39312441: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley
- 39312441COM: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley
- 39312441POP: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley
- 39312442COM: All4One DLX Belmont
Evenflo said families who registered their car seat with the company will be contacted about receiving an equivalent replacement seat at no cost.
People who have not registered can do so by going to https://www.evenflo.com/pages/product-registration.