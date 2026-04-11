Following new USDA food pyramid would raise grocery bills by nearly one-third

There is a new food pyramid, and analysis shows that following the updated guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture could cost Americans significantly more.

Data compiled by market analysis firm Numerator indicates a typical household would spend $1,012 more annually to follow the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans compared with the previous version. The guidelines, published every five years, place greater emphasis on meat and fat sources, such as butter, and less on whole grains and plant-based proteins, such as beans.

According to Numerator, grocery bills would rise by nearly one-third under the new guidance. Changes involving protein have the biggest effect: The new guidelines recommend Americans eat nearly twice as much protein — especially from meat — as prior guidelines.

The report advises adults to consume 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. For example, a 200-pound person should eat between 109 and 146 grams of protein each day. Previous recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration for a person that weight were about 73 grams.

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Numerator’s data show that in November 2025, a typical American spent about $37.33 per month on meat-based proteins to meet previous serving sizes. Under the new guidance, that figure would climb to $71.27 monthly to meet recommended protein intake.

Grains, which are relatively inexpensive, saw smaller changes. Reducing grain consumption would save the typical American about $2.24 monthly.

The new guidelines also put more emphasis on whole foods — unprepared fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy — and less on ultraprocessed and prepackaged items. According to Numerator, nearly 49% of total grocery sales come from the “center” of stores, where foods are typically already processed. About 42% of sales come from the “perimeter,” where fresh produce, meat and dairy are sold, with the remaining 9% from frozen aisles.

The guidelines help shape policy and influence menus for school lunches, Meals on Wheels and other federally funded food programs. While Numerator’s research does not address the impact on schools and government-funded programs, it suggests those following the updated guidance could face higher costs.

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Reducing ultraprocessed foods has widespread support, but some parts of the new guidelines have faced criticism — notably the potential increase in saturated fat consumption, which scientists say can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Trump administration has sent mixed messages on saturated fat intake. Earlier this year, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the government was ending its “war on saturated fat” by promoting meat-based proteins and fat sources such as butter and beef tallow in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Kennedy’s department largely ignored a panel of experts who favored plant-based proteins such as beans and lentils. However, the new guidelines retain the recommendation to limit saturated fat to no more than 10% of daily calories.

