88-year-old veteran who became social media sensation receives $1.7M check to help him retire

An 88-year-old Army veteran working as a cashier at Meijer in Brighton became a millionaire this week thanks to the kindness of complete strangers from around the world.

Ed Bambas' story began to spread after a social media influencer from Australia shared his story and started an online fundraiser to help him retire. In less than a week, that fundraiser far exceeded its goal and everyone's wildest dreams.

The story started when 88-year-old Bambas met social media influencer Sam Weidenhofer in the checkout line at Meijer a week and a half ago. It was a simple question that got Bambas' attention, and his story grabbed the attention of the world.

"My wife died seven years ago and since then, I've been trying to re-establish myself," Bambas said in the viral video.

When asked how many days a week he works, he responded: "I work five days a week, eight hours a day." He said he has to because he doesn't have enough income without it.

Bambas is an Army veteran and a former employee at General Motors. In the original TikTok video, Bambas said that part of his financial struggles came after General Motors' bankruptcy in 2009 and that his pension was taken away from him in 2012. However, General Motors says that is inaccurate, and Bambas later clarified he received a buyout and used the buyout to pay for his ailing wife's medication.

General Motors responded to the story with a statement saying: “Mr. Bambas’ personal story is deeply moving, and it’s wonderful to see the outpouring of support for him. We are grateful for what he has contributed to GM and to our country. While we don't share details about individuals, in 2012 salaried GM retirees who were receiving monthly pension payments were given several options, including continuation of monthly lifetime payments or a lump sum payout, if they preferred. Additionally, starting in 2008, retirees older than 65 receive a $300 monthly lifetime payment for supplemental Medicare coverage.”

In less than a week, the TikTok video was viewed more than 10 million times. A GoFundMe was created for Bambas to help him retire, and in a matter of days, donations poured in from supporters worldwide.

During the big reveal at Foguth Financial Group in downtown Brighton, Weidenhofer announced the final total to a room full of supporters.

"With everyone's support in the room, I want to reveal this is one of the largest individual fundraisers in GoFundMe history and if you want, you will be able to retire because we raised you $1.77 million," Weidenhofer said.

Bambas was overwhelmed with emotion, and in a room full of supporters, Bambas was all smiles and tears, especially knowing his biggest supporter was only there in spirit.

"I wish my wife were here, but it's something that dreams are made out of, trust me, from my beginnings to here," Bambas said.

The person who nominated him was Lexi Wallace, a 26-year-old shopper at Meijer, who like everyone else is still in shock at what has happened.

"He deserves it, he earned it, it's all him," Wallace said.

Foguth Financial Group in downtown Brighton hosted the giveaway and is offering Bambas help setting up a trust and a plan for his newfound wealth.

This article was written by Brett Kast for the Scripps News Group in Detroit.

