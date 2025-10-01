Uncrustables adds high-protein sandwiches to its lineup

The latest brand to take on the protein craze: Uncrustables.

The popular frozen sandwich brand has added two new high-protein varieties with 12 grams of protein per serving, targeting health-conscious consumers seeking convenient on-the-go options.

The expanded lineup now includes "Uncrustables Bright-Eyed Berry and Up and Apple" sandwiches. The new varieties feature peanut butter and strawberry jam or peanut butter and apple cinnamon jelly combinations.

Each sandwich contains 12 grams of protein, along with increased fiber and whole grains compared to existing Uncrustables products. The enhanced nutritional profile positions these new options as a more substantial snack or meal replacement.

Like all Uncrustables products, the new sandwiches are sold frozen and individually wrapped. The brand maintains its commitment to avoiding high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and artificial colors in the new varieties.

Consumers can purchase the new protein-enhanced sandwiches at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Kroger.

