Thanksgiving Recipe: Make-ahead friendly gluten-free cheddar cornbread

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is giving a holiday staple a warm, cheesy glow-up, turning simple cornbread into a gluten-free treat everyone will want on their plate. (Scripps News)
Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey; it’s the cozy classics that really make the meal.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is giving a holiday staple a warm, cheesy glow-up, turning simple cornbread into a gluten-free treat everyone will want on their plate.

Her gluten-free cheddar cornbread also delivers easy, make-ahead convenience, a small gift for anyone trying to keep the holiday stress-free.

Gluten-Free Cheddar Cornbread (Make-Ahead Friendly)

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Bake time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour (e.g., Bob’s Red Mill 1:1)
  • 1 tbsp baking powder
  • 1 cup milk or (unsweetened plant milk)
  • ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • ¼ cup corn kernels (fresh, canned, or frozen)
  • 1 tbsp granulated sweetener of choice
  • ½ tsp salt

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F and grease an 8x8-inch or 9x6-inch baking dish.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup cornmeal, 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt.
  • In another bowl, whisk 1 cup milk or almond milk, ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter, and 2 eggs.
  • Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir until just combined.
  • Fold in 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar and corn kernels.
    TIP: If you are using canned kernels, drain and rinse before adding to the recipe.
  • Pour batter into the prepared dish.
  • Bake for 20–25 minutes, until golden and the center is set.
  • Cool before slicing.
    TIP: Make ahead! Let cool fully, wrap tightly, and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
  • Serve at room temperature.
