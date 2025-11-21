Thanksgiving Recipe: Make-ahead friendly gluten-free cheddar cornbread

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey; it’s the cozy classics that really make the meal.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is giving a holiday staple a warm, cheesy glow-up, turning simple cornbread into a gluten-free treat everyone will want on their plate.

Her gluten-free cheddar cornbread also delivers easy, make-ahead convenience, a small gift for anyone trying to keep the holiday stress-free.

Gluten-Free Cheddar Cornbread (Make-Ahead Friendly)

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Bake time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



1 cup cornmeal

1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour (e.g., Bob’s Red Mill 1:1)

1 tbsp baking powder

1 cup milk or (unsweetened plant milk)

¼ cup olive oil or melted butter

2 eggs

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup corn kernels (fresh, canned, or frozen)

1 tbsp granulated sweetener of choice

½ tsp salt

Instructions

